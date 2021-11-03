CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

'It's just not bouncing for me': Kasperi Kapanen still seeking first goal of the season

By Matt Vensel
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell after practice ended and the rest of the team circled at center ice to stretch, Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen coasted toward the empty net, alone. He reared back and rifled a puck at the target. With a loud clang, the puck rang off the boards – and wide....

