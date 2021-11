ABN AMRO is a proud co-founder of the new Energy Efficient Mortgages NL Hub (EEM NL Hub). Charissa Cardon will represent the bank on the EEM NL Hub’s board. The EEM NL Hub was initiated by organisations in the Dutch housing and mortgage market including mortgage providers, investors, service providers and others. Its aim is to establish a clear definition of ‘green mortgages’ for the Dutch housing and mortgage market in line with European rules and regulations introduced recently. The financial institutions involved want the initiative to contribute to a greener housing stock in the Netherlands.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO