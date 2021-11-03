Columbiana High School Girls’ basketball preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Clippers return five starters from last year’s 11-win team.

Tori Long, Camile Zentner and Cassie Spaite all return as seniors. Junior Addie Zohnd and sophomore Alaina Johnson also are back in the fold.

“We always have our sights set on an EOAC title,” said Coach Dave Crismon. “We want to compete at a high level in both league play and in [non-conference] play.”

Columbiana was edged last year in the Sectional Final against Champion (49-48) after topping Pymatuning Valley (56-37) in their playoff opener.

“We feel like we have a solid group of seniors who will lead us,” Crismon comments. “We also have a talented group of underclassmen who I think will bring a competitive feel to each and every practice.”

Columbiana opens the season on November 20 with a home date against Cardinal Mooney.

Columbiana Clippers

Head Coach: Dave Crismon

2020-21 Record: 11-9 (9-4), EOAC

2020-21 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 48

Scoring Defense: 45

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 20 – Cardinal Mooney

Nov. 23 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 2 – Lisbon

Dec. 4 – at Lowellville

Dec. 6 – Wellsville

Dec. 9 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 13 – at United

Dec. 16 – Leetonia

Dec. 22 – Springfield

Dec. 28 – at Brookfield Holiday Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Brookfield Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3 – East Palestine

Jan. 6 – at Southern

Jan. 10 – at Lisbon

Jan. 13 – at Wellsville

Jan. 15 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 20 – Valley Christian

Jan. 24 – United

Jan. 27 – at Leetonia

Jan. 31 – at East Palestine

Feb. 3 – Southern

Feb. 10 – Jackson-Milton

