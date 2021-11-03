CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Columbiana High School Girls’ basketball preview

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2725i5_0clbsj0u00

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Clippers return five starters from last year’s 11-win team.

Tori Long, Camile Zentner and Cassie Spaite all return as seniors. Junior Addie Zohnd and sophomore Alaina Johnson also are back in the fold.

“We always have our sights set on an EOAC title,” said Coach Dave Crismon. “We want to compete at a high level in both league play and in [non-conference] play.”

Columbiana was edged last year in the Sectional Final against Champion (49-48) after topping Pymatuning Valley (56-37) in their playoff opener.

“We feel like we have a solid group of seniors who will lead us,” Crismon comments. “We also have a talented group of underclassmen who I think will bring a competitive feel to each and every practice.”

Columbiana opens the season on November 20 with a home date against Cardinal Mooney.

United Local High School Basketball Schedules

Columbiana Clippers
Head Coach: Dave Crismon
2020-21 Record: 11-9 (9-4), EOAC

2020-21 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 48
Scoring Defense: 45

2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 20 – Cardinal Mooney
Nov. 23 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 2 – Lisbon
Dec. 4 – at Lowellville
Dec. 6 – Wellsville
Dec. 9 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 13 – at United
Dec. 16 – Leetonia
Dec. 22 – Springfield
Dec. 28 – at Brookfield Holiday Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Brookfield Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3 – East Palestine
Jan. 6 – at Southern
Jan. 10 – at Lisbon
Jan. 13 – at Wellsville
Jan. 15 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 20 – Valley Christian
Jan. 24 – United
Jan. 27 – at Leetonia
Jan. 31 – at East Palestine
Feb. 3 – Southern
Feb. 10 – Jackson-Milton

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Subpoenas show Jan. 6 panel's focus on Trump's plans

A flurry of subpoenas shows the Jan. 6 committee is setting its sights on how former President Trump and his loyalists concocted a plan to spread lies about voter fraud and block Congress from certifying President Biden ’s victory, an effort that directly led to the violence at the Capitol.
POTUS
NBC News

Longtime anchor Brian Williams leaving NBC after 28 years

MSNBC host and former “NBC Nightly News” anchor and managing editor Brian Williams is leaving NBC at the end of the year to “spend time with his family,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said Tuesday. In his farewell to colleagues, Williams took stock of some of his accomplishments: “28 years, 38...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbiana, OH
Basketball
City
Lisbon, OH
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbiana, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Brookfield Township, OH
City
Wellsville, OH
City
East Palestine, OH
City
Champion Township, OH
Columbiana, OH
Education
The Hill

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#High School Girls#Eoac#United Dec 16#Heartland Christian#Valley Christian#Jackson Milton
WKBN

WKBN

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy