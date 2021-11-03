CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Grandparents celebrated by Piedmont Academy elementary students

By From Staff Reports
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiedmont Academy elementary students were delighted to welcome grandparents to campus for their annual Grandparents’ Day recently!. This is a wonderful opportunity for grandparents to become familiar with their grandchild’s life at Piedmont,...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Broward School Takes Elementary Students To Gay Bar

Wilton Manors Elementary School brought students to Rosie’s, a local gay bar, for a field trip, a school board member announced Wednesday. Broward County School Board member Sarah Leonardi attended the field trip and commented, “I was SO honored to be invited to chaperone … the students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community!” She also mentioned that this is an annual trip hosted by the gay bar for children.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Baltimore

Students Found With Possible Cannabis-Infused Candy At Charles County Elementary School

WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Eight students at a Charles County elementary school were found passing around what appeared to be cannabis-infused candy Monday, officials said. According to officials at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, during recess, a teacher witnessed students passing around what appeared to be candy. During a further inspection, the teacher noticed the bag included a label that indicated it contained “edible candy,” which contains cannabis that can be ingested. The teacher confiscated the candy and reported the incident to administrators who then contacted 911 for medical assistance. The school was placed in a “hold status” as a precaution during the investigation, officials said. None of the eight students allegedly involved were taken by EMS for medical students. They were all released to their parents. School officials said they are still working with police to investigate the incident. It is unclear at this time how many, if any, of the students ingested the candy. Officials also said they do not have any type of confirmation that the item we confiscated from the students is an actual edible.
WALDORF, MD
stardem.com

Easton Elementary student brings knife, threatens classmate

EASTON — A number of Talbot County Public Schools parents are raising concerns about the school district’s response to an incident involving a student bringing a knife to school and threatening another student on social media. Questions on the school district’s response were initially raised in a Facebook post by...
EASTON, MD
The Mountaineer

Junaluska Elementary student activities leaders honored

Junaluska Elementary School (JES) held a leadership parade Oct. 1 to honor its leadership teams in Student Council, Safety Patrol, Art Assistants and Library Assistants. Since the school was not able to have a big assembly in the gym due to COVID, staff came up with a new plan. “We...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparents Day#Volunteers#Piedmont Academy
hamlethub.com

Students Set Scotland Elementary School Ablaze with PUMPKINS!

Thursday night, Scotland Elementary School was set ablaze.....with PUMPKINS, that is. This was Scotland’s second annual pumpkin carving event, and this year it was definitely turned up a notch!. Kiddos worked hard at carving their spookiest creations at home and dropped them off at school to line up with other...
SCOTLAND, CT
Democrat-Leader

Third graders celebrate Missouri Day at Daly Elementary

The GFWC Golden Study Club recently celebrated Missouri Day with the third grade students at Daly Elementary. The celebration of Missouri Day has been a club project for many years, and is a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
MISSOURI STATE
Argus Press

Elementary students meet pen pals at Oliver Woods

OWOSSO — Third-grade students at Central Elementary met their pen pals for the first time in-person Thursday at Oliver Woods Assisted Living, sporting Halloween costumes and trick-or-treating outside the facility. Central Elementary teacher Megan Friend had to get creative to reinstate her classroom’s annual buddy program with Oliver Woods this...
OWOSSO, MI
baltimorewatchdog.com

BCPS celebrates new Chadwick Elementary school building

Teachers, students and Baltimore County school officials commemorated the new Chadwick Elementary School Thursday with a ribbon cutting outside the new building. According to Principal Kate Miller, the $51.5 million rebuild for the school, which is located at 1918 Winder Road in Windsor Mill, began in 2019 and was completed last year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official ribbon cutting was postponed until today.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
woay.com

Ansted Elementary students participate in yearly Halloween walk

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A local elementary school hosts a mini parade to visit a nursing home. Ansted Elementary does a yearly Halloween walk to meet with nursing home residents and share some community joy. Due to COVID-19, they had to change things up and have the students wave from...
ANSTED, WV
okstate.edu

Middleberg elementary students learn about ATV safety

Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. As superintendent at Middleberg Public School in Grady County, Joel Read does everything in his power to keep his students safe. When an opportunity arose for his fifth graders to learn more about all-terrain vehicle safety and get hands-on...
STILLWATER, OK
wcbi.com

Calhoun County holds career fair for elementary students

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of elementary students in Calhoun County schools are considering their career paths. The students were part of a unique career fair. It was an opportunity for Calhoun County third and fourth graders to meet with professionals from a variety of careers. “We have Weyerhauser,...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
baycitysentinel.com

Palacios Baptist Academy students creative in Halloween festivities

EDITOR’S NOTE: We’ll use this occasion, with the help of Matagorda County genweb, to provide Halloween poetry and stories from the Palacios Baptist Academy in 1912 and 1913. Palacios - College Notes. The Senior class gave a Hallowe’en reception at the girls’ dormitory Friday night to the Junior class and...
MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX
Eunice News

‘Super’ students honored at East Elementary

East Elementary recently celebrated students with a special celebration of recognition. Students who worked hard in their school work and earned great behavior were rewarded during a ceremony.
EDUCATION
vermontjournal.com

Scats and Tracks, a virtual offering for elementary school students

REGION – The Covid-19 pandemic has had many teachers on the lookout for new and exciting ways to teach outside. Vermont Fish & Wildlife is offering a virtual program for elementary school classes grades 1-6 designed to get kids outside with their teacher, while also learning about Vermont’s local wildlife.
EDUCATION
WHAS11

JCPS elementary students thank bus drivers with cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In what has been a tough year for bus drivers across the commonwealth, Laukhuf elementary students chose to show their gratitude by giving their bus drivers 1,000 notes of appreciation Oct. 28. The students wrote the letters to give thanks and appreciation to the drivers who are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Austin Daily Herald

Minnesota Connections Academy recognizes Austin student

Dani Hertle of Austin was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s (MNCA) Students of the Month in recognition of her outstanding achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom. Hertle, a sixth grader at the public online school, was nominated in recognition of her hard work in the classroom and...
AUSTIN, MN
wktn.com

A Trio of Elementary Educators Help Student Blossom

Nikki Wallace had never heard her son Aydan say, “I love you.” But, that was before he met Brandy Cox, Autumn Brown and Amy Brown. This trio of special education educators at Kenton Elementary School helped Aydan to blossom. The 10-year-old went from communicating with picture cards to using sign...
KENTON, OH
panolawatchman.com

Libby Elementary recognizes October's star students

Libby Elementary recognized its October star students. Kailyn Roland is a second-grader and the daughter of Kip and Krystal Lewis. Kailyn is super conscientious about learning new skills. Her teacher describes her as a model “Libby Way” student who contributes her best effort towards making second grade an excellent adventure. Her favorite school subject is science. She enjoys playing outside and spending time with her family.
EDUCATION
rdrnews.com

Candy handed out to Pecos Elementary students Friday

From right, Travis Williams and Dmiri Samuels of the Chaves County Clerk’s Office, and Louis Jaramillo of the Chaves County Planning and Zoning Department, hand out candy to students Friday morning at Pecos Elementary School, 600 E. Hobbs St. County employees and Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington took part in the trick-or-treat event as part of Red Ribbon Week, which is aimed at drug prevention. (Juno Ogle Photo)
CHAVES COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy