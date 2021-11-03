Caris LeVert wants to see former teammate Kyrie Irving back on the court

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is unable to play games and participate in team activities due to the NYC vaccine mandate, which requires a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be able to play in professional sports arenas and see certain parts of the city. Kyrie has said via Instagram Live that he is taking his time to process it and doing his research as well. During his IG live, he said “Don’t believe that I’m retiring, don’t believe that I would give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated.” Irving went onto say, “It’s the reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on the team, I have to be vaccinated,” he said at another point in the video. “I chose to be unvaccinated. And that was my choice. And I would ask y’all just to respect that choice.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO