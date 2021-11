Sport: Cheerleading. Positions: Side and main base. What do you love about cheerleading?: We’re all a family, so I just love the team in general. Most memorable moment in cheerleading: This past competition at regionals [on Oct. 27], after our first round, we all got the mat and everybody was kind of crying and hugging each other, because that was the best routine we’ve ever put out in all four years. (Millbrook had the fourth-best score after the first round of the Region 4C competition and finished third overall.) We had to change our whole pyramid [on Oct. 25], so we only had two days to practice it. We hit the pyramid perfectly so we were all just really proud that we had learned it that quickly and we had brought it out onto the mat.

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO