Bond set for student accused of threatening to shoot up East High

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $3,500 for a Chaney High School student accused of threatening to shoot up East High School.

Ray Quan Valentine, 18, of Boardman was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Renee DiSalvo on a charge of making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony. He is expected to have a preliminary hearing Nov. 10.

Valentine was arrested Monday after several students showed staff at East High School threats Valentine made online to shoot up the school up after his girlfriend was suspended for fighting with another student earlier in the morning.

Reports said Valentine made the threat after he picked up his girlfriend.

Valentine also threatened to hurt anyone who harmed his girlfriend, reports said.

He was placed in the Mahoning County jail where he has been held since his arrest. He was arraigned via video hookup.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.