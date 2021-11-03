CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-vehicle cleared after closing lanes, causing backups in westbound lanes of Berkley Bridge

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5UbJ_0clbpXTh00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers heading into Portsmouth across the Berkley Bridge on I-264 were temporarily delayed due to a three-vehicle crash.

The crash, which blocked the right and center lanes of the westbound side of the bridge, has been cleared.

Virginia State Police is on the scene.

There is no word on injuries.

