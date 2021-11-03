CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-profit associated with Iowa Select Farms distributing ham coupons to students

By Radio Iowa Contributor
Radio Iowa
 7 days ago

A non-profit founded by the owners of the largest hog operation in Iowa is distributing kits in schools that contain coupons for pork. Eleanor Koru, spokeswoman for the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation, says they're visiting nearly 90 Iowa school districts this month. "We travel to schools and districts...

