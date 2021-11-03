Non-profit associated with Iowa Select Farms distributing ham coupons to students

In the ongoing quest to provide nutritious snacks to families facing food insecurities, Iowa Select Farms, under the leadership of the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation, are hitting the road for the ninth year to deliver Power Snacks™ to select school districts across the state. “We are eager to be back on the road, visiting schools for this year’s Power Snacks and are dedicated to continue the fight against childhood hunger in Iowa,” says Iowa Select Farms communications specialist, Eleanor Korum. “Teachers simply submit to us the number of students that are considered at-risk for food insecurity, which can really vary by community. Sometimes it is 20 percent of total school enrollment, other times it’s as high as 80 percent. We repeatedly hear feedback from teachers and nurses that our program makes a positive impact on the lives of these children and their families.” From now through Nov. 15, Iowa Select Farms employees will distribute ham and bread coupons along with pork sticks to the teachers for distribution to students. They will supply enough of these coupons for over a million ham sandwiches and will give out more than 20,000 pork sticks. Local districts who will receive Power Snacks include: Carroll, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Zion Lutheran in Denison, Greene County Community Schools, South Central Calhoun, IKM-Manning, Schaller-Crestland and Schleswig.
Comments / 0