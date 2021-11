CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — A man was fatally shot in Campbell Tuesday morning and a suspect was arrested in another part of the city shortly after, an operation that led to a neighborhood shelter-in-place. Campbell police said officers responded at about 10:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting and a person down in the roadway on the 300 block of W. Sunnyoaks Ave. just west of Winchester Blvd. Officers found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts. The victim was taken to Valley Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said. A witness provided...

CAMPBELL, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO