Packers coach Matt LaFleur declines to comment on Aaron Rodgers' vaccine status

By Chelena Goldman
 6 days ago
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Of all the crazy news to come out of the NFL world on Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status has quickly become one of the most talked-about topics. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is choosing to not add to the conversation.

“I’m not going to get into any of our coaches’ or players’ vaccination status,” LaFleur said to open his Wednesday press conference, via SB Nation.

When pushed for clarification as to whether Rodgers lied about being vaccinated against COVID-19, LaFleur continued to be mum.

Reports regarding Rodgers' vaccination status have run wild since it was first revealed Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers and Rodgers have come under fire in the hours following the initial report as it is becoming apparent the starting QB lied over the summer about being vaccinated and sought alternative treatment to get out of getting vaccinated.

Green Bay stands to face a lot of questions with regard to keeping Rodgers' status under wraps, especially since the gunslinger has not followed NFL safety protocols put in place for unvaccinated players like wearing a mask and getting regularly tested.

It doesn't help that an unmasked Rodgers was shown all over social media at a team Halloween party.

