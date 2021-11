Being American, I had no idea until watching Tracey Deer’s Beans about the 1990 standoff in Quebec between the Mohawk community at Kanesatake and the local government of the town of Oka (and eventually more than just the local government), but its significance is immediately clear. And I while I can have no way of knowing what it would be like otherwise, I do wonder if my complete ignorance of the situation actually enhanced the tension, as I was just as in the dark about how things would turn out as the characters in the movie are.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO