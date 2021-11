PBR Kansas hosted the KS Fall Prospect Games showcase at Kansas State University that featured 33 players from all across the state with players in the 2022 class to the 2025 class. Today we take a look at the categorical leaders in data collected by Trackman and Blast Motion. We saw some hitter jump off the page with their performances with the bat. The event featured multiple players that will burst onto the scene in the upcoming months and full event details can be found by clicking here.

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO