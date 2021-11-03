VB police chief invites community for ‘Walk with the Chief’ event Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate is inviting residents for a walk.

Neudigate is hosting the “Walk with the Chief” event at the 1st Precinct at Plaza Apartments which is located at 124 Palm Beach Place.

The event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A former assistant police chief from Cincinnati, Neudigate was worn in for Virginia Beach Police’s top job in October of 2020. He currently leads the department of 840 men and women.

