We went out and got rolled by Pittsburgh last week. This happened and everyone saw it. They are pointing, they are laughing and I cannot blame them because I would be too. DJ Uiagalelei got pulled for Taisun Phommachanh after that play. Taisun Phommachanh tore his Achilles tendon in April. Behind him there are walk-ons. The only receiver who can reliably get open is Justyn Ross and defenses have keyed in on that for weeks. The interior of the offensive line is improving in the sense that you guess a screen window is better than no window during a storm. The offense is screwed and this is not going to get better before the end of the season.

