MeTV Network Announces Holiday Schedule With Classic TV Shows and Movies

Margaret Qualley got the opportunity to act alongside her mom, actress Andie MacDowell, in Netflix's Maid — and as Qualley told Collider, the casting was her idea. "It was one of the more surreal experiences of my life," she said of their shared time onscreen. "Across the board, there's the comfort of having your mom in the same place when you're in the middle of a pandemic and you're away from home for nine months, then there's my mom's whole body of work, which I'm complete awe of and couldn't look up to her more, and then there's this thing where you walk into the room and your mom is playing your mom and that definitely shifts the situation. It's the biggest cheat I've ever managed to pull off."

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO