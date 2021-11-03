Utah reports 2,152 daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 14 new deaths
Utah reported 2,152 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 14 additional deaths.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,469 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.6%.
554 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 429 of them, including 203 cases in children ages 5-10, 117 cases in children ages 11-13, and 109 cases in children ages 14-18.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
With 14 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,262:
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident,hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
