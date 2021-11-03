Utah reports 2,152 daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 14 new deaths

Utah reported 2,152 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 14 additional deaths.

READ: Salt Lake County to start offering COVID vaccines to children Wednesday

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,469 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.6%.

554 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 429 of them, including 203 cases in children ages 5-10, 117 cases in children ages 11-13, and 109 cases in children ages 14-18.

READ: Missionary brings first COVID-19 case to remote island nation

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 14 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,262: