Mac Jones threw his first interception in three weeks, and the recipient should come as little surprise: Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore joined the Carolina Panthers earlier this season in a trade from the New England Patriots. Prior to his departure, Gilmore spent plenty of hours working with Jones to prepare the rookie QB for his starts and guide him on how to play opposing cornerbacks. That was useful when Gilmore was a Patriot. Now that he’s a Panther, it likely worked against New England. In the Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Panthers, Gilmore seemed to have an increased level of anticipation against the Patriots offense, which he practiced against for years.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO