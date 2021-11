The road to becoming the starting quarterback at Tennessee was not easy for Hendon Hooker, including a medical scare that he thought might end his career in 2020. After reflecting on this he transferred to Tennessee for a new start, but Hooker didn’t win the job in the fall, and he would not fully gain the reigns in Knoxville until week three of this season. Since then, Hooker has be lights out for Tennessee at every turn, and the SEC network released a feature on him earlier this morning which you can watch in the tweet below.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO