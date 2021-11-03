CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Artists are not at the negotiating table at COP26 but art is everywhere. What can they accomplish through their work?

By Eloise Jane Breskvar, Tutor, The University of Melbourne, Christiaan De Beukelaer, Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne, Peter Christoff, Senior Research Fellow and Associate Professor, Melbourne Climate Futures initiative, The University of Melbourne
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 6 days ago

At COP26 in Glasgow, a public artwork intervention stands at Govan Graving Docks, directly opposite the main delegate zone. Still/Moving ’s unmissable NO NEW WORLDS is a text and light-based piece that alternates between nine iterations of the three words in its title.

As artist Leonie Hampton explains , the re-writable quality of NO NEW WORLDS

embodies the idea that if we want to change the future, we need to address the stories we tell ourselves about our past, present and future.

This artwork echoes and responds to David Buckland’s powerful Cape Farewell project , done for the Paris COP21 in 2015, in which “Another World is Possible” was projected onto a melting iceberg.

It perfectly sums up the tensions playing out between broader society and the world leaders visiting this conference, and is a desperate plea for substantive political commitments to action.

Art is now a permanent fixture at UN climate conferences. In Paris, ArtCOP21 saw some 400 events that took place in 46 countries. This year, the artists’ presence is gathered in the Climate Fringe , its title referencing the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Climate Fringe, its organisers claim, is “ run by civil society for civil society ”, and the in-person events are joined by an online hub with community-generated content including lectures, exhibitions, public artworks, film screenings and poetry readings.

But what can art accomplish at a high-stakes political meeting? Everything and nothing, depending on whom you ask.

An existential threat

Kathy Jetn̄il-Kijiner , a poet and Climate Envoy of the Marshall Islands is currently reporting from Glasgow for Yahoo . She is no stranger to climate activism. At COP21 in Paris, she recited her poem 2 Degrees , explaining, in no uncertain terms, what difference half a degree would make for her peoples’ survival and sovereignty.

For those unfamiliar with the arcane theatrics of climate diplomacy, voices like hers are crucial to understanding what’s at stake. But artists are not at the negotiating table. They’re not actually making the decisions. So what can they hope to accomplish?

Artists can raise awareness, making complex scientific reports accessible and tangible.

For instance, Waanyi artist Judy Watson’s painting, australian mean temperature anomaly (2021), washes statistical bar graphs with an expressive, regenerative and hopeful hue of green to reference the regrowth of K’gari (Fraser Island) following the Black Summer bushfires. At Brisbane’s Institute of Modern Art’s recent show On Fire , Watson’s work sat in contrast to a lump of coal on a plinth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLHlj_0clbmazx00
Judy Watson, australian mean temperature anomaly, 2021 (installation view) . Acrylic, graphite, pastel, chinagraph on canvas, and coal, 269 x 179.5 cm, assisted by Leecee Carmichael. Courtesy of the artist, Milani Gallery, Brisbane, and Tolarno Galleries, Melbourne.  Installation view: ‘On Fire: Climate and Crisis’ IMA Brisbane. Photo: Carl Warner.

Artists do more than simply tell us there’s a problem. They can add nuance to the complex web of interconnected issues we face. They can tell stories about loss, about possibility and transformation, inside and beyond the art world .

Some, like the Brandalism collective, aim to influence political action. After Australia’s devastating Black Summer fires in 2019-2020, they created How’s the Serenity? , a guerrilla art intervention with posters linking the fires, climate change, and political inaction. These posters were pasted up as caustic “anti-advertising” across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

In Glasgow and other towns and cities across the UK and Europe, billboard campaigns target the greenwashing propaganda of COP’s principal sponsor NatWest . Hundreds more unsanctioned satirical posters have taken over bus stops and billboards, targeting corporate carbon offsetting schemes and the questionable climate policies of Barclays , Shell and HSBC .

These interventions are pungent reminders of the existential challenge we face.

A journey, not a destination

But while they may highlight the threats, these artworks don’t quite help us to imagine pathways to a sustainable future.

One problem is that the challenges of climate change have been reduced to a handful of simplified proxies. We should not exceed 350 parts per million of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere – though we have reached 420ppm and remain on a frightening upward trajectory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vStH_0clbmazx00
Too often, climate art imagines the future – but not the paths we must take. Shutterstock

We should keep global warming below 1.5 degrees - but most recent policies are still projected to lead to a 2.9 degree increase .

We must meet a “net-zero” target by 2050. But what do such abstractions and distant targets mean for our daily lives?

Read more: Climate scientists: concept of net zero is a dangerous trap

Climate artists also face another dilemma.

Climate-related apocalyptic art now speaks to audiences largely familiar with global warming’s threats and projected impacts. Though at its best still starkly confronting, such art is heavily “message-laden”. Often saying little new, it is increasingly banal and, paradoxically, begins to naturalise the awful future it wishes to avert.

Alternatively, arcadian images of a climate-safe future seem in deep denial about the turbulence of the coming transition. Contending futures have become increasingly difficult to construct visually, and to rally people behind or against.

We believe the way forward for climate art is not to imagine our fatalistic or idyllic futures, but instead to sketch out pathways that can get us there.

Without Molly Crabapple’s rapid-fire captivating drawings, visualising and making accessible Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s complex proposal for a Green New Deal, would people have listened? Would they have understood?

On Friday 5 November, in the fringes of the COP, artists collective Julie’s Bicycle is hosting The Missing Link . This event “explores the vital role that arts and culture must play in climate transformation”, and will give attendees online from all over the world a handle on this issue.

At their best, artists are still uniquely able to add meaning and generate empathy and perspective to the tangled web of climate discourse. In doing so, they help imagine and illuminate the complex and ultimately radical voyage we’re on together.

Christiaan De Beukelaer receives funding from the Australian Research Council and the ClimateWorks Foundation. He previously received funding from the European Cultural Foundation, the European Science Foundation, and the Royal Society Te Apārangi.

Peter Christoff was a Chair and board member of the arts organisation, CLIMARTE.

Eloise Jane Breskvar does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
designboom.com

'we cannot depend on one meeting': ai weiwei and other artists comment on COP26

Not just politicians signing pledges and greta thunberg dropping the f-bomb, the first week of COP26 has also seen a number of artists adding their voice to the climate crisis talks. as over 100 world leaders converge in glasgow for the UN’s 26th climate conference, artistic installations have been appearing across the UK: from jenny holzer projecting the words of activists onto tate modern to a sinking red house in bath.
VISUAL ART
Colossal

Artists Cut Through Digital White Noise With .ART Website Domains

A surprisingly positive outcome of the pandemic is the renewed vigor with which artists and art institutions are going digital. With major players like Gagosian launching its temporary, high-end salesroom and Sotheby’s hosting online-only auctions, it’s clear that unparalleled opportunities are awaiting the art world online. However, the flip side...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Norwich eco-artist spreads climate change message through work

An eco-artist says he wants to simplify the "complicated language" of science into art to spread the message of climate change. Gennadiy Ivanov, from Norwich, has just shown his work at COP26 in Glasgow. He said he wants to increase awareness of "retreating glaciers and floods" in places he has...
ENVIRONMENT
Wallpaper*

Aboriginal textile artists take a seat at the table

Textile works by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists are having a well-deserved moment in Australia’s fashion industry, but this series of new pieces commissioned for the Tarnanthi Art Fair demonstrate that inroads are being made into the furniture world too. For ‘Rekkan / Tamuwu / Nyinakat (sit/sit down)’, South...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Galleries#Public Art#Un#Yahoo
Hyperallergic

250 Artists Contribute Pocket-sized Works to Largest-ever Art on a Postcard Auction

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The art world is oft beset by size queens, clamoring for the biggest works possible. But bigger is not always better, as an upcoming art auction proves, by presenting hundreds of works confined to the size of a postcard. This year’s Art on a Postcard Winter Auction is the largest to date, with an expanded catalogue celebrating 20 years of its beneficiary, the Hepatitis C Trust. This is the seventh edition of the fundraiser, which serves both to materially benefit Hepatitis C research and recovery, as well as raising awareness for the illness, supporting those living with it, and taking key steps towards its eradication.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Malala Yousafzai marries partner in small ceremony in Birmingham

The activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announced she had got married on Tuesday in a small ceremony in Birmingham. The campaigner for girls’ education and the world’s youngest winner of the Nobel peace prize said on social media she had married her partner, Asser Malik. “Today marks a precious...
EDUCATION
HollywoodLife

Asser Malik: Everything To Know About Malala Yousafzai’s New Husband

The Nobel Peace Prize winner married Asser Malik in a ceremony, held at her Birmingham home on Tuesday November 9. Love is in the air! Malala Yousafzai, 24, announced that she married Asser Malik in a beautiful ceremony on Tuesday November 9. The activist, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 2014 when she was only 17, announced that she’d gotten hitched in posts on social media. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she wrote in the caption for the gorgeous photos on Instagram. Asser shared the same photo with just a heart emoji as the caption.
RELATIONSHIPS
heatworld

Meghan Markle's strict house rules for Kate Middleton

It’s been nearly two years since the so-called fab four – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – have been in the same room together. But with the Cambridges planning a royal tour in America in the not-too-distant future, the Sussexes are hoping this could change. Meghan...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Sydney
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Marries Her Partner At Her Birmingham Home — Photos

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai proudly shared social media images from her wedding day to Asser Malik. The nuptials took place on Nov. 9 at home in England. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai got married! The 24-year-old Pakistani activist said “I do” to partner Asser Malik on November 9 at their home in Birmingham, England. Malala shared images from the wedding day to Instagram, which can be seen HERE, alongside a sweet message about her special day. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
WORLD
BBC

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala ties the knot in nikkah ceremony

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has "tied the knot" with her partner during an Islamic ceremony in Birmingham. She and Asser Malik took part in a nikkah ceremony, where bride and groom consent to be married. The 24-year-old activist said it was "a precious day" in her life. The...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Clouds in a new light: rejected satellite data gives a fresh view of our floating companions

Clouds have been objects of reverie and wonder throughout human history, inspiring art and imagination, and of course warning of extreme weather events. Clouds are also central players in Earth’s climate. They move water around the globe, reflect sunlight and interact with radiation emitted by the Earth, and in so doing can both cool and warm the planet. How clouds react as the planet heats up is a matter of serious concern. As the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report reiterates, we sit on the brink of a precipice in terms of our ability to slow or halt...
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with several people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to set off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham Airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick airport.pic.twitter.com/g26GHEeZjO—...
WORLD
advancedsciencenews.com

What’s the on the table at COP26?

Six years after the historic Paris Agreement was made to avoid the most disastrous effects of climate change by limiting global warming, delegates, leaders, activists, and scientists from over 200 countries will be meeting this week in Glasgow for the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) climate change conference. The event...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: A battered Scott Morrison proclaims it's time to 'move on'

Having endured a shocking shellacking over the last few days, Scott Morrison declared at a news conference en route for home that “it’s important now that we all just move on”. Easier said than done, when the French have just delivered another blast at your integrity, via their ambassador’s uncompromising speech at the National Press Club, Malcolm Turnbull has branded you a well-known liar, and your week away has been a clear net negative. But one thing we can bank on. Morrison will jut out his jaw and plough ahead. This prime minister has the thickest of political skins, and he is...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy