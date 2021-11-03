CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

By Joshua Chou, Senior lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EV1B6_0clbmXIe00
ispace

Last month the Australian Space Agency announced plans to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon by as early as 2026, under a deal with NASA. The rover will collect lunar soil containing oxygen, which could eventually be used to support human life in space.

Although the deal with NASA made headlines, a separate mission conducted by private companies in Australia and Canada, in conjunction with the University of Technology Sydney, may see Australian technology hunting water on the Moon as soon as mid-2024.

If all goes according to plan, it will be the first rover with Australian-made components to make it to the Moon.

Roving in search of water

The ten-kilogram rover, measuring 60x60x50cm, will be launched on board the Hakuto lander made by ispace , a lunar robotic exploration company based in Japan.

The rover itself, also built by ispace, will have an integrated robotic arm created by the private companies Stardust Technologies (based in Canada) and Australia’s EXPLOR Space Technology (of which I am one of the founders).

Using cameras and sensors, the arm will collect high-resolution visual and haptic data to be sent back to the mission control centre at the University of Technology Sydney.

It will also collect information on the physical and chemical composition of lunar dust, soil and rocks — specifically with a goal of finding water. We know water is present within the Moon’s soil, but we have yet to find a way to extract it for practical use.

Read more: Water on the Moon: research unveils its type and abundance – boosting exploration plans

The big push now is to identify regions on the Moon where water sources are more abundant, and which can deliver more usable water for human consumption, sample processing, mining operations and food growth.

This would also set the foundation for the establishment of a manned Moon base, which could serve as a transit station for further space exploration (including on Mars).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JB3n4_0clbmXIe00
The ispace moon lander was displayed in Washington DC. Courtesy of Australian Embassy staff

Moon-grade materials

Once the Hakuto lander takes off, the first challenge will be to ensure it lands successfully with the rover intact. The rover will have to survive an extreme environment on the lunar surface.

As the moon rotates relative to the Sun, it experiences day and night cycles, just like Earth. But one day on the Moon lasts 29.5 Earth days. And surface temperatures shift dramatically during this time, reaching up to 127℃ during the day and falling as low as -173℃ at night.

The rover and robotic arm will also need to withstand the effects of space radiation, vibrations during launch, shock from the launch and landing, and exposure to dust and water.

At the same time, the arm must be light enough to conduct advanced manoeuvres, such as grabbing and collecting moon rocks. Advanced space-grade aluminium developed in Australia will help protect it from damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016fzz_0clbmXIe00
The TechLab antenna chamber at the The University of Technology Sydney is being used to test communication signals which will be critical to this mission.

The team behind the mission is currently in the process of testing different designs of the robotic arm, and figuring out the best way to integrate it with the rover. It will be tested together with the rover at a new lunar test bed, at the EXPLOR Space Technologies facility in New South Wales.

Like the one used by NASA, this test bed can mimic the physical and chemical conditions on the Moon. It will be critical to determining whether the rover can stay mobile and continue to function under different environmental stressors.

Step into your astronaut boots

The rover will also send back data that allows people on Earth to experience the Moon with virtual reality (VR) goggles and a sensor glove. Haptic data collected back by the robotic arm will essentially let us “feel” anything the arm touches on the lunar surface.

We plan to make the experience available as a free app — and hope it inspires future generations of space explorers.

Read more: So a helicopter flew on Mars for the first time. A space physicist explains why that's such a big deal

Joshua Chou is the co-founder of EXPLOR Space Technologies.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Weird weather: Metal rain and super-high temperatures on an ultra-hot exoplanet

Ultra-hot Jupiters — named as such because of their physical similarities to the planet Jupiter — are exoplanets that orbit stars other than the sun with temperatures so high that the molecules in their atmospheres are completely torn apart. They are among the most extreme environments in our galaxy. They also whip around their parent stars in orbits that only last a few days, and astronomers still aren’t sure how it’s possible for them to form. Read more: The seven most extreme planets ever...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

New NASA satellite sends back its first images of a warming planet

NASA’s newest satellite, Landsat 9, has started taking pictures of the Earth.In collaboration with the US Geological Survey, the space agency launched Landsat in September to take thermal and infrared images of the planet, tracking the effects of climate change in unprecedented detail.“Landsat 9’s first images capture critical observations about our changing planet and will advance this joint mission of NASA and the US Geological Survey that provides critical data about Earth’s landscapes and coastlines seen from space,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.“This program has the proven power to not only improve lives but also save lives....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Rover#Space Station#Australian#Stardust Technologies#Explor Space Technology
WSB Radio

Australia putting $738M into low emissions investment fund

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s prime minister on Wednesday launched a billion Australian dollar ($738 million) investment fund to fast-track emerging low emissions technologies including carbon capture and storage as he bolsters his government’s green credentials ahead of elections due within months. Prime Minister Scott Morrison expects the private...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

NASA warns that massive asteroid is headed towards Earth – but there’s no need to panic

An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is heading for Earth in December, according to NASA.But there is no need to panic, as the US space agency’s asteroid tracker says that “potentially hazardous” rock will only pass within 2.4m miles of Earth on 11 December.Although the 330m wide asteroid, which is named “4660 Nereus”, is unlikely to pose any threat, it is predicted to make 12 more close passes in the coming decades.The closest approach the egg-shaped asteroid will make is predicted to be 14 February, 2060, when it will be just under 745,645 miles away.For comparison, the...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Why the Australian government must listen to Torres Strait leaders on climate change

Last month, First Nations leaders Pabai Pabai and Paul Kabai filed a landmark class action against the Australian government to protect communities in the Torres Strait from climate change. In the Torres Strait, First Nations communities are facing an existential threat as the planet warms. Rising seas are already inundating infrastructure and cultural sites, and some islands may be uninhabitable by the end of the century causing devastating harm to Torres Strait Islander Peoples and Ailan Kastom culture. Mr. Pabai and Mr. Kabai have seen the impacts first hand. They have filed their class action to protect over 65,000 years of connection...
ENVIRONMENT
Space.com

Perseverance rover on Mars bites into layered rocks in hunt for clues of ancient water

NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars has begun scraping away at an intriguing set of layered rocks that may have formed in liquid water. "Peering inside to look at something no one's ever seen," Perseverance rover mission managers wrote in a Twitter update Tuesday (Nov. 9). "I've abraded a small patch of this rock to remove the surface layer and get a look underneath. Zeroing in on my next target for #SamplingMars."
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Lewiston Morning Tribune

NASA puts moon shot on hold until 2025

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA on Tuesday delayed putting astronauts back on the moon until 2025 at the earliest, missing the deadline set by the Trump administration. The space agency had been aiming for 2024 for the first moon landing by astronauts in a half-century. In announcing the delay, NASA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HuffingtonPost

Police Give Up Search For Swimmer In Australia Double Shark Attack

Perth authorities have called off a search for an experienced swimmer after a double shark attack off a beach in Western Australia. It was unclear from witnesses if Paul Millachip, 57, was attacked by two sharks or attacked twice by the same 14-foot great white shark, according to police. Some witnesses reported seeing two dorsal fins.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Australia needs better working conditions, not shaming, for Pacific Islander farm workers

I met Elisabeth the day she learned she was being sent back to Vanuatu. She had arrived in Shepparton, in north-central Victoria, two months earlier. She was meant to stay for six months, working in a packing shed as part of the Seasonal Worker Programme, which provides temporary visas to workers from nine Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste (East Timor). But her employer had decided she wasn’t productive enough. So Elisabeth’s contract had been cancelled. She had hoped to save a few thousand dollars from her time in Australia, enough to buy a small plot of land on which to build...
INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Meet 'Cold Bone': The First Distinct Dinosaur Species Ever Found in Greenland

A pair of 214 million-year-old skulls are thought to belong to the first distinct dinosaur species identified in what is now Greenland, researchers say. Given the name Issi saaneq (or "cold bone" in Greenlandic Inuit), the dino is believed to have been a long-necked, plant-eating sauropodomorph. It's been reconstructed from two skulls discovered back in 1994, which were originally thought to belong to Plateosaurus. After a closer analysis of the skulls – one a juvenile, the other a late-stage juvenile or sub-adult – and a comparison with other more recent fossil findings, researchers have now decided that this is a species all of...
SCIENCE
CNN

SpaceX splashdown: Astronauts return home from six-month ISS mission

New York (CNN Business) — Four astronauts splashed down off the coast of Florida aboard their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, capping off their six-month stay in space. Their journey kicked off Monday just after 2 pm ET when the astronauts strapped into the Crew Dragon capsule, which had remained attached to the International Space Station since it arrived with the crew in April. The spacecraft spent nearly nine hours slowly maneuvering through orbit, approaching the thick inner layer of Earth's atmosphere before the Crew Dragon lit up its thrusters to safely slice into the air, deploy parachutes and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico around 10:30 pm Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy