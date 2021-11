A coalition of Utah advocacy groups and nonprofits on Monday called for lawmakers not to institute potential tax cuts during next year's general session. "We all put our heads together, all the folks represented at this event and more, and we said, 'How much are the unmet needs?' And we came up to all the details, and it adds up to $5.2 billion of unmet needs in the state of Utah," said Matthew Weinstein, state priorities partnership director for Voices for Utah Children, during a news conference at the state Capitol steps with numerous other group leaders.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO