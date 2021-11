Accelerate Your Journey to Hybrid Cloud and Containerization with Fujitsu Enterprise Postgres & IBM

Commentary: Companies have been selling miracle cures for technology lock-in for years, but customers have higher priorities. When are we going to learn to stop trying to sell ideologies? Customers should want open, unified access to their financial data stored across different banking providers, as promised by the U.K.'s Open Banking initiative. But, apparently, they don't, with adoption of open banking still anemic after three years. "Customers are not influenced to switch banks because they can take their data with them," Starling Bank CEO Anne Boden said. "Customers switch banks because they want a better service."

