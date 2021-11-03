CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’ Will Continue Filming After Director Jonas Åkerlund Leaves Project

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidas Man, the biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, will continue production after the project was shut down as director Jonas Åkerlund left the project, with it originally being reported by Deadline that the film was unlikely to continue. Production has given the following statement amid the shutdown with...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots the Downfall of the Gucci Family

MGM has offered another peek at “House of Gucci,” releasing a new trailer for its upcoming star-studded drama. Set to the alluring beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics, the new trailer features the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family. “House of Gucci” will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998. The trailer offers a further...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Ryan Gosling's WOLFMAN Film Project Lands a New Director

Universal Pictures has made a big change to Ryan Gosling’s Wolfman horror film project. Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man) was supposed to direct the film, but he dropped out of the project due to scheduling. The studio and producer Jason Blum have found a new direct to take on the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Son Of Rambow’ & ‘X-Men: First Class’ Star Bill Milner Joins ‘Midas Man’ As Clive Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Son Of Rambow and X-Men: First Class actor Bill Milner has joined Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man as Brian’s brother Clive Epstein who assumed control of his brother’s music store business. Filming is underway in Liverpool on the movie about the visionary music manager Brian Epstein, who famously discovered the Beatles. Starring are The Queen’s Gambit actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as the movie’s titular character, Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Charley Palmer Rothwell, and Rosie Day as Cilla Black, the singer who was also managed by Epstein. Jonas Åkerlund is directing from a screenplay based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham. Producers are Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers at StudioPOW, with Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton at Trevor Beattie Films.  Mister Smith Entertainment is handling sales and has closed a raft of international deals. Milner is in post-production on movie thriller Burial. Previous features also include Anthropoid and i-Boy.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Milner
Person
Jonas Åkerlund
Person
Rosie Day
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Emily Watson
Person
Beyonce
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Madonna
Person
Lukas Gage
Person
Brian Epstein
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Eddie Marsan
Spin

Ice Cube Leaves Comedy Film After Refusing COVID Vaccine

Ice Cube has departed the production of the upcoming film Oh Hell No, in which he was set to co-star with Jack Black, after refusing to get a COVID vaccine. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Sony had no comment on Ice Cube’s exit, and that neither the personal representative for the hip-hop star nor his agency, WME, would comment.
MOVIES
wvli927.com

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Film Director Goes On The Defensive

Michael Lindsey-Hogg, the director of the Beatles' 1970 Let It Be movie, responded to Ringo Starr's recent quote that he felt the film was joyless. Lindsey-Hogg's raw footage from January 1969 has been recut and refurbished by director Peter Jackson for the six-part documentary, The Beatles – Get Back, which rolls out over three days, November 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Swedish#Lords Of Chaos
Cinema Blend

After We Fell Director Castille Landon Dives Into Filming The ‘Magical’ Cliffhanger Ending

SPOILERS are ahead for After We Fell. With After We Fell out in the world, once again, the After fandom is back on the waiting game, this time with the final movie in the series to go. Throughout the latest movie starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Tessa and Hardin find themselves at a crossroads as argument after argument bookends their otherwise passionate love affair. When After We Fell reaches its final moments, audiences get a cliffhanger ending that left many with goosebumps, including the filmmakers.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Looking Back on The Beatles’ Movies, From ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ to ‘Help!’

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Beatles on TV Special Collector’s Edition, available for order online now at BeatlesonTV.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide. The Fab Four’s energy was never higher than on their three beloved films. Ahead of the release of Disney+’s docuseries The Beatles:...
MOVIES
BBC

Beatles manager Brian Epstein to be celebrated with statue

A new statue of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, showing him walking to see the band, will celebrate his legacy in Liverpool, the team behind it has said. The Brian Epstein Legacy Project wants to place the work on Whitechapel, close to the music impresario's record shop. A spokeswoman said the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Dean Stockwell in ‘Blue Velvet’: The Movie That Made Him Timeless

Dean Stockwell, who died Sunday at 85, made every movie and television show he was in better. As an actor, he had a scurrilous twinkle that could light up a scene. He started off as a child star in films like “Gentleman’s Agreement” and “The Boy with Green Hair” — the latter of which I was shocked to discover really was about a boy with green hair (I’ve never forgotten what a poignant urchin the actor made him). Stockwell was born in Hollywood in 1936, the same year as Dennis Hopper, and if his career had taken a slightly different turn...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Finch’ Director Miguel Sapochnik Reveals the Original Ending of the Movie and Why They Changed It

With Finch now streaming on AppleTV, I recently spoke with director Miguel Sapochnik about making the post-apocalyptic science-fiction drama starring Tom Hanks. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Finch takes place ten years after a solar flare has destroyed the ozone layer and left our planet dealing with extreme weather and ultraviolet radiation that makes sunlight deadly. One of the few survivors of the apocalypse is Finch (Hanks), a robotics engineer that has been living in an underground bunker with his dog, Goodyear. Realizing he only has so much time left, Finch has spent his final years building a robot (Caleb Landry Jones) to make sure his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. But when a deadly storm approaches their location, the unlikely family must set out on a road trip to find a new place to live.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'House of Gucci' Social Reactions Praise Lady Gaga and Jared Leto in Campy, Fun Ridley Scott Film

Sir Ridley Scott already wowed audiences and surprised us all by delivering the historical epic drama The Last Duel just a few weeks ago, but let us not forget that the 83-year-old director has another film coming out soon - House of Gucci. We're only a couple of short weeks away from the release of the anticipated historical drama, and with the film now screening for critics, we finally have the first reactions to Scott's latest film.
MOVIES
Variety

Jodie Comer on Closing the Chapter on Villanelle, Owning Her Place on ‘Last Duel’ and Making Her West End Debut

In 2022, Jodie Comer will say goodbye to the TV role that made her a household name — Villanelle in BBC America’s “Killing Eve” — and forge ahead with a promising film career and theater debut. As she receives Variety and the Edinburgh TV Festival’s 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award, the Liverpool-born actor says she’s parking her insecurities about moving from TV to film, and looking ahead to a West End debut she never thought would happen. While most British actors start out in theater before graduating to the screen sector, Comer’s done it in reverse — though it wasn’t for lack of...
MOVIES
Variety

‘House of Gucci’: Will Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Snag Their Second Oscars?

If you thought “Borat” (2006) started a frenzy of pop culture and consumers quoting lines for years, wait until we navigate the next couple months with Lady Gaga’s take on famed murderess Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s campy “House of Gucci” — which cement Mother Monster herself as one of the leading contenders for the best actress prize. Gaga checks so many of the boxes of previous Oscar winners for best actress: She’s a beloved pop icon, taking a role that has her playing a sexy, batshit crazy fame and money-seeker. You can just imagine the old-timers saying to each other...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

'The Cello' Poster Teases Nightmares in 'Saw' Director Darren Lynn Bousman's Next Horror Movie

A new poster for the upcoming horror movie The Cello teases the nightmare that Saw II-IV and Spiral: From the Book of Saw filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman is bringing to his next horror movie. Filmed under the radar in Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic, the English and Arabic language horror movie was only revealed last week, when The Cello wrapped production.
MOVIES
Variety

Francis Lawrence to Adapt Philip K. Dick’s ‘Vulcan’s Hammer’ With New Republic and Electric Shepherd Productions

After piloting the “Hunger Games” franchise to more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office, Francis Lawrence is taking on another dystopian text — Philip K. Dick’s novel “Vulcan’s Hammer,” directing and producing the movie with New Republic Pictures and Electric Shepherd Productions. Lawrence will produce the adaptation under his About:Blank banner alongside veteran producers Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer of New Republic, Cameron MacConomy from About:Blank and Isa Dick Hackett from Electric Shepherd. “We’re very pleased to partner with the passionate team at New Republic and thrilled by Francis’s ambitious vision for bringing ‘Vulcan’s Hammer’ to the big screen,” Hackett...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy