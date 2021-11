Oregon State men’s soccer continues to notch significant achievements this season, as the Beavers earned the school’s first No. 1 ranking in the national coaches’ poll. The Beavers, who clinched a tie for the Pac-12 title last week, are 12-2-2 with one game remaining in the regular season. Oregon State earned seven first place votes and 551 overall points to edge No. 2 Tulsa.

OREGON STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO