A few Chicago connections can be found on the World Series champion Braves

By Larry Hawley
 6 days ago

HOUSTON – With any World Series champion, there are usually connections to Chicago both in and outside of the city’s baseball teams.

That was the case when the Braves defeated the Astros in Game 6 in Houston on Wednesday to win the franchise’s first World Series championship since 1995.

The first connection to Chicago comes thanks to the final score, which is a first since it was achieved by the White Sox 16 years ago.

The Braves’ 7-0 win is the first time a team has captured a World Series title with a shutout victory in the clinching game since the White Sox did so in 2005. Also at Minute Maid Park, the team beat the Astros 1-0 in Game 4 of that “Fall Classic” to win a title for the first time in 88 years.

Jorge Soler is a name familiar to Cubs’ fans as he was with the organization from 2012-2016, including parts of three seasons at the major league level. He was a contributor to an NLCS appearance in 2015 and the team’s World Series championship in 2016.

Soler was traded before the 2017 season to the Royals for closer Wade Davis and was in Kansas City till this season’s trade deadline when he was sent to the Braves.

In the World Series against the Astros, the outfielder hit three go-ahead homers, including a long three-run homer in Game 6 to give Atlanta the lead for good. His three long balls, six RBI, and .300 average gave him series MVP honors as he won the second World Series title of his career.

Joc Pederson played 73 games for the Cubs this season before he was traded to the Braves in July in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Ball. He had three homers and 9 RBI during the 201 playoffs for Atlanta.

Drew Smyly, who was with the Cubs’ organization in 2018, and Jesse Chavez, who pitched for the Cubs in the second half of the 2018 season, also saw time out of the bullpen for the Braves.

Perhaps Braves’ first baseman Freddie Freeman had former Cubs’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo on his mind when he caught the final out of the World Series in Game 6. Like the Cubs’ first baseman did five years ago to the day when he caught the final out of the “Fall Classic,” Freeman took the ball after the final out and put it into his back pocket.

A member of the Chicago Red Stars was on hand for the celebration as her boyfriend, Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, won his first World Series championship.

Maria Martin of WXIA-TV in Atlanta captured the pair with the World Series championship trophy in the dugout at Minute Maid Park after the game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

