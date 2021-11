Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) have delivered their results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, which was the company’s best Q2 in its long history. A not-insignificant achievement, considering Q2 is usually when EA releases some of its biggest games, including its yearly Madden installments. Net revenue for Q2 2022 was $1.83 billion, above the company’s guidance of $1.78 billion well above the $1.15 billion brought in during the same period last year. Net income was $294 million, above the $185 million brought in during Q2 2020, a figure many at the time considered inflated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings per share were $1.02. EA’s record-setting results have produced a 5 percent stock bump in after-hours trading.

