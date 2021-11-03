Project Homeless Holds Delray Beach Event On Friday

BY: MEDIA ADVISORY | Homeless Coalition of PBC

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, in partnership with several Palm Beach County service organizations, invites members of the community who are homeless, or in crisis, to attend Project Homeless Connect from 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 404 SW 3 rd Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444.

Project Homeless Connect, a community-wide, collaborative event, brings together a host of supportive programs, services and counseling all under one roof. The event takes place throughout the year in various segments of Palm Beach County to make it easy for people to overcome their current situations and move toward stability. Baptist Health [Bethesda Hospital/Boca Raton Regional Hospital] is funding this event.

“Accessing resources is very difficult when you are faced with the challenges of homelessness; our responsibility as a community is to work together and offer help in any way possible,” said Pamela Payne, Chief Executive Officer.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with breakfast served by We Believe Ministries followed by lunch from The Salvation Army’s Canteen Truck. Those who attend will have a chance to visit tables with resources and interactive displays; “shop” for free clothes and shoes at a pop-up rack; receive information, a hot shower and a new haircut. Helpful professionals, from host provider agencies, will be on-site throughout the day to share news

To volunteer or make a donation, please email cstringer@homelesscoalitionpbc .org.

