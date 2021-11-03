CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

Federal grand jury indicts Philippi man on child porn charges

By WBOY 12 News Staff
 6 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A federal grand jury has indicted a Barbour County man on child pornography charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Jon Yost, 27 of Philippi, was indicted on one count of “Transportation of Child Pornography – Previous conviction,” one count of “Possession of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction,” one count of “Production of Child Pornography – Previous conviction,” and one count of “Attempted Production of Child Pornography – Previous conviction.” Yost, who was previously convicted of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault in Barbour County, is accused of producing, having, and sending child pornography from September 2019 to May 2020 in Barbour County.

Yost was indicted by a Barbour County grand jury, on several sex charges, in 2016 .

Yost faces at least 15 and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the transportation charge, faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the possession charge, and faces at least 25 years and up to 50 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the production and attempted production charges.

The FBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

