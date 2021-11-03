"Eminence Front" by The Who: Pete Townshend's midlife crisis

EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway on Cardinal Releasing the documentary Link Wray about the influential American musician.
Fred Lincoln “Link” Wray Jr, the guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist who became popular in the late 1950s, most notably with the hit 1958 instrumental “Rumble,” was an influence on artists including Jimmy Page, Pete Townsend, Neil Young and Bob Dylan. He began in country music but went on to be known for rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and instrumental rock. Growing up in North Carolina, he and his family experienced discrimination as a result of being Indigenous.
Dressed in black leather, Wray was viewed as a rebel...
