Aerospace & Defense

Nearly 97% of Air Force service members vaccinated by deadline

By Oren Liebermann
CNN
 6 days ago
(CNN) — With nearly 97% of Air Force service members vaccinated against Covid-19 by the service's deadline on Tuesday, thousands of airmen have applied for religious exemptions, though none have yet been granted. According to data released by the Air Force as it reached its November 2 deadline, 96.9%...

Rick Olsen
6d ago

As a retired US Air Force serviceman, I am truly disappointed that these service members were pressured and coerced into getting a vaccine that they may not have even wanted. Let's go Brandon

#Defense Department#Deadlines#The Air Force#Nation#American#Navy#The Marine Corps#Pentagon
