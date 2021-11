Nov. 12, 1981: Cox Cable Quint Cities asked the city council for a rate increase in Eldridge cable TV service. The proposed rate was $8.95, $1 more than the current rate. The company said the increase was justified due to rising costs, such as gas and vehicle maintenance, copyright fees and electricity. The council tabled the request, and turned the matter over to the town Cable TV Commission, who would study it and make a recommendation. Council member Paul Meredith said it seemed in “poor taste” for the company to raise rates right after it hooked up the system.

