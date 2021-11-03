Name-calling is demeaning

Facebook-parent Meta on Tuesday said it will stop letting ads be targeted at users based on "sensitive" topics such as race, religion, sexuality or political party, citing concerns about abuse. The company's deep knowledge about its users' interests is prized by advertisers looking to reach a certain audience -- and is an engine of its multi-billion dollar ad business -- but could be used to influence or exclude groups. "We want to... address feedback from civil rights experts, policymakers and other stakeholders on the importance of preventing advertisers from abusing the targeting options we make available," Meta vice president of ad product marketing Graham Mudd wrote. He noted the change was not based on people's actual characteristics but on things like how users interacted with content on the company's platform.

