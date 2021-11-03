CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name-calling is demeaning

"Complaints about public officials are fine; it's part of what democracy is all about, but name-calling, while legal, is not civil ..."...

'Our democracy is on the ropes'

"What we are seeing in voter suppression acts and political gerrymandering is undermining the perception of the U.S. as a highly predictable and stable environment ..." This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Op-Ed: Proof of massive election fraud finally emerges

Donald Trump has been obsessed with the idea that fraud, perpetrated before, during and after the 2020 election, affected the outcome. The mainstream media has repeatedly debunked these claims, but Trump and many of his supporters persist in claiming that there was massive election fraud last year. Now that a...
Letter to the editor: Name-calling accomplishes very little other than to inflame

It is unfortunate that letter writer Bruce Menzel chose to refer to Kim McGahey as “Tim MacGoofy” in his comments on the Board of Education election coming Nov. 2. This country is going through a divisive time. Liberal vs. conservative, Democrat vs. Republican, independent vs. both or however you choose to label it, there is an embarrassingly sorry state of affairs nationally. The only way to resolve the issues is respectful discourse and both sides objectively working toward a solution in the middle ground.
Facebook parent to take politics, race out of ad targeting

Facebook-parent Meta on Tuesday said it will stop letting ads be targeted at users based on "sensitive" topics such as race, religion, sexuality or political party, citing concerns about abuse. The company's deep knowledge about its users' interests is prized by advertisers looking to reach a certain audience -- and is an engine of its multi-billion dollar ad business -- but could be used to influence or exclude groups. "We want to... address feedback from civil rights experts, policymakers and other stakeholders on the importance of preventing advertisers from abusing the targeting options we make available," Meta vice president of ad product marketing Graham Mudd wrote. He noted the change was not based on people's actual characteristics but on things like how users interacted with content on the company's platform.
Kotter suit advances on Election Day

Scott County District chief judge Marlita Greve on Election Day allowed Lisa Kotter's lawsuit against Eldridge to proceed, and ordered the city and council member Brian Dockery to be served with notices. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
McCarthyism is back with Wisconsin’s election fraud investigations

Sen. Joe McCarthy is alive and well in Wisconsin. The bullying, sneering, dishonest demagogue who dragged so many people through the mud with his specious “investigations” of “unAmerican activities” in the 1950s would be impressed by the Wisconsin Legislature’s phony hunt for election fraud. McCarthy would be particularly proud of Michael Gableman, who, for the […] The post McCarthyism is back with Wisconsin’s election fraud investigations appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
