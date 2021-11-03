CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Fatal Shooting Recorded In New Brunswick

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoBfs_0clbi5lx00

A fatal shooting occurred late Tuesday in Central Jersey, authorities said.

On Nov. 2, at 8:12 p.m., police responded to Seamen Street and Remsen Avenue after a report of a shooting, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

Upon their arrival, patrol officers found Lorenzo Hill Staten, 32, of Franklin, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where he was pronounced dead, they said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is urged to call Detective Keith Walcott of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 3927 .

