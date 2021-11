Emotional Intelligence (EI) Executive Coach at InLight Coaching. Let EI enhance your career and relationships with EQi-2/360® Assessments!. Conflict isn’t all bad. Disagreements in ideas and viewpoints can lead to breakthroughs and people pushing themselves to do things they didn’t think possible. This is usually the case when the conflict is properly managed, such as by a leader with high emotional intelligence. Conflict is also not only something that happens between two or more people; it takes place inside us. The key is to find a balance that allows you to be the best you can be, permits all competing sides to come away with something and furthers common interests. When conflict continues — internally or externally — negative thoughts and emotions result and can boil over into something really destructive.

