Sports

Cougars end season in C2-6 Sub-District tourney

theclaycountynews.com
 9 days ago

Sub-District action for the Sandy Creek volleyball team would see the Cougars win one of two...

www.theclaycountynews.com

siuecougars.com

Cougars Drop Season Opener at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Mikayla Kinnard scored all of her team-leading 14 points in the second half Wednesday but the SIUE women's basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a 98-62 loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. Ajulu Thatha and Gabby Nikitinaite added 11 points for the Cougars, which dropped to...
KANSAS STATE
kmrskkok.com

Cougars Stun Owls, Tigers Season Ends, Warriors & Knights Advance

MORRIS – Two long fourth down conversions and a 45-yard go-ahead touchdown were the main ingredients in Cedar Mountains stunning 20-14 upset win against previously undefeated Hancock from Big Cat Stadium on Saturday. A pair of Davin Rose touchdown runs in the first half staked the Owls to a 14-0...
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
Goldsboro News-Argus

Warriors season ends on Pick 6

The Kinston Vikings defeated the Eastern Wayne Warriors 27-21 on the final play of the game in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs on Friday night. Going into the opening round of the playoffs Eastern Wayne was given a ranking of 16 out of...
KINSTON, NC
Messenger

Storm Rains on Cougars’ Parade Central enters playoffs 6-4

According to online research, the game “Musical Chairs” has been played for centuries and in many different countries. Though a game, it is often a metaphor for a struggle for power in which the outcome is unknown until the music stops and it is determined which competitor is left with no where to sit.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Lexington Minutemaids sweep the Holdrege Dusters in the sub-districts

LEXINGTON — It was a clean sweep for the Lexington Minutemaids in their 3-0 win over the Holdrege Dusters in volleyball sub-district matches on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The McCook Bison and Holdrege Dusters faced off earlier in the evening to determine who would face the Minutemaids, with the Dusters coming out on top.
LEXINGTON, NE
burlington-record.com

Cougars hope to end season in spoiler’s role

The 2021 high school football season will come to an end for the Burlington Cougars this week with a visit to Wray and a rematch from a contest earlier this season. One appears headed to the postseason (Wray), while the other (Burlington) looks to play spoiler and begin to build some momentum for next season.
BURLINGTON, CO
San Angelo LIVE!

Christoval Cougars Fighting for 2nd Outright District Title

CHRISTOVAL, TX- The Christoval Cougars have a chance for their 2nd outright district championship this Friday when the Miles Bulldogs rumble into Jack Pardee Stadium. Christoval (8-1, 4-0) takes on Miles (3-6, 2-2) in the conclusion to the regular season and should the Cougars be victorious, they would win their district outright for the 2nd time in the school history.
CHRISTOVAL, TX
Minot Daily News

ORCS overwhelms Glenburn 3-0 in District 12 tourney opener

On Thursday afternoon, top-seeded Our Redeemer’s Christian School made short work of the eighth-seeded Glenburn Panthers at the Minot Auditorium as they earned a 25-7, 26-6, 25-8 victory in the opening game of the District 12 Girls Volleyball Tournament. As the set scores would indicate, Our Redeemer’s dominated action throughout...
GLENBURN, ND
NewsBreak
Sports
newsdakota.com

District 5 Volleyball Tourney Day Two Results

LAMOURE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The second day of the 2021 Class B District 5 volleyball tournament was held at the Lamoure Activities Center on Friday with three more matches, here are the results:. Ellendale 3 Barnes County North 0 (elimination game) Junior Christena Walker had a match high 13 kills to...
SPORTS
Sidney Herald

Fairview volleyball splits first games of district tourney

Fairview was this close to completing the upset of the tournament on Thursday, October 28. The Lady Warriors (No. 8 seed) were coming off an early-morning victory over No. 9 seed Bainville in the first round of the District 1C Tournament, and before them stood the undefeated No. 1 seed Plentywood Lady Wildcats.
FAIRVIEW, MT
hccommunityjournal.com

Lady Spikes down F'burg, head to district tourney

Peterson Middle School volleyball teams prepped for Saturday's district tournament by folding up Fredericksburg in matches played Thursday. In Fredericksburg the eight grade teams swept the competition. Lady Spikes 8A. The HPMS 8A team won by set scores of 25-20, 25-14. Leighton Hale laid down six points, five kills, six...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Atmore Advance

Escambia Academy girls end season at Elite Eight tourney

Escambia Academy lost 3-2 to North River in the first round of the AISA Class 1A Elite Eight Tournament on Monday. The Lady Cougars fell 29-24, 24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 7-15. “These girls worked hard, and played hard,” EA volleyball coach Larry Bonds said. “We had to play a good North River. Our girls battled with them.”
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
newswatchman.com

Tigers see soccer season end at feet of district champion Shermans

After winning their final three matches to conclude the regular portion of the 2021 varsity boys soccer season, the Waverly Tigers were unable to continue the trend in postseason play. Waverly had the task of playing a tough Unioto team in a Division II sectional final matchup on Oct. 20,...
WAVERLY, OH
Springfield News Sun

Girls soccer: Greenon girls unbeaten season ends in district final

TROTWOOD — The Greenon High School girls soccer team’s unbeaten season came to an end at the hands of the state’s top-ranked team in Division III. Cincinnati Country Day scored five first-half goals en route to a 7-0 victory over the Knights in a D-III district final match on Thursday night at Trotwood-Madison High School.
TROTWOOD, OH
farmerpublishing.com

EA Volleyball Team wins Districts, but ends season in Sectional play

Congratulations to the Missouri Class 1 District 16 Volleyball Champions – the East Atchison Lady Wolves! The girls defeated Rock Port on Tuesday, October 26, at the TAC to earn the title. They then advanced to Sectional play against Wellington-Napoleon at Wellington-Napoleon R-IX in Wellington, Missouri, Thursday, October 28. Team members include, from left to right: front row – Tommi Martin, Tessa Rolf, Sophia Martin, Olivia Morris, Claire Martin, and Emilee Caudill; and back row – Assistant Coach Madison Hagey, Kierra McDonald, Keena Merriweather, Jersi Poppa, Natalie Hedlund, Lizzie Schlueter, Alexis Gibler, Grace Oswald, and Head Coach Stephanie Parsons.
ROCK PORT, MO
Niles Daily Star

UPDATED: Tourney time: Districts begin Monday

DOWAGIAC — The postseason is never supposed to be easy, but for the schools in the Division 2 and Division 3 district volleyball fields, winning a championship will be no small feat. Each district has at least three teams that are capable of winning a district championship. While the state...
DOWAGIAC, MI
southhillenterprise.com

Lady Dragons Finish as District Tourney Runner-up

The Park View High School varsity volleyball team earned the No. 3 seed for this week’s 3A regional tournament after topping Windsor HS twice last week before falling to Southampton HS 3-0 in the Tri-Rivers District tournament title game. The Lady Dragons topped Windsor HS on the road for the...
SPORTS
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Greenwood defense, experience slows Cougars in season opener

GREENFIELD — It was a battle of two youthful teams. There was one big difference. One team was youthful with experience. With much of its same lineup back from a year ago, Greenwood handed Greenfield-Central a 56-20 defeat in both teams’ girls basketball season openers Thursday at Greenfield-Central High School.
GREENWOOD, IN
walterborolive.com

Cougar Football finishes 0-5 on season

The Colleton County Cougar Football 2021 season ended Friday evening after a 41-9 loss to Beaufort High School at Cougar Stadium. The Cougar’s first five games of the season were missed due to COVID-19 safety protocols and the return to virtual learning. The team returned to action at the start of the Region VII-AAAA schedule and went on to finish 0-5 in conference play.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

