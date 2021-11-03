Cougars end season in C2-6 Sub-District tourney

Congratulations to the Missouri Class 1 District 16 Volleyball Champions – the East Atchison Lady Wolves! The girls defeated Rock Port on Tuesday, October 26, at the TAC to earn the title. They then advanced to Sectional play against Wellington-Napoleon at Wellington-Napoleon R-IX in Wellington, Missouri, Thursday, October 28. Team members include, from left to right: front row – Tommi Martin, Tessa Rolf, Sophia Martin, Olivia Morris, Claire Martin, and Emilee Caudill; and back row – Assistant Coach Madison Hagey, Kierra McDonald, Keena Merriweather, Jersi Poppa, Natalie Hedlund, Lizzie Schlueter, Alexis Gibler, Grace Oswald, and Head Coach Stephanie Parsons.
Comments / 0