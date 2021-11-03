25 years of Overheard in San Diego weekly cartoons

George Booth was born in 1926 and started drawing, at the age of three, with the encouragement of his mother. He worked as a printer’s devil until he was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps. At the end of the Second World War, he reënlisted so that he could work for the Marine Corps magazine Leatherneck, where he got his professional start in cartooning. He attended the Chicago Academy of Fine Art, the Corcoran School of Art, and the School of Visual Arts on the G.I. Bill. He sold his first cartoon to The New Yorker in 1969 and has contributed to the magazine ever since. He has illustrated many children’s books, including “Wacky Wednesday,” written by Dr. Seuss (as Theo LeSieg). He has also published several collections of his work. In the early two-thousands, he received the Milton Caniff Award from the National Cartoonists Society, and an honorary doctorate of fine arts from Stony Brook University.
