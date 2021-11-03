CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Continues Development

By Roll-Em-Up Taquitos
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHINO HILLS, Calif. - Roll-Em-Up Taquitos - a taquito-focused franchise, is rolling out another development deal. The brand’s newly signed deal will bring five locations into South Orange County, with the first location set to open by Q1 of 2022. "This is really...

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Casual

Roll Em Up signs South Orange Country deal

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is rolling out a deal with David Latif and Adam Rizza to bring five locations into South Orange County. "This is really just the tip of the iceberg," Roll Em Up CDO Chris Wyland said in a company press release. "We have been receiving franchise inquiries daily from across the country. Although our initial focus has been on the California market, we will soon be rolling out our brand to neighboring states and beyond."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
franchising.com

Fazoli’s Brings More Craveable Italian Flavors to Austin Through First Local Ghost Kitchen

Iconic Italian brand opened its doors in PREP ATX and is now serving the Austin community through carryout and delivery. November 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, Texas - Fans can’t get enough of Fazoli’s delectable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks, which is why the renowned brand opened its first Austin ghost kitchen on Friday, Oct. 29!
AUSTIN, TX
franchising.com

Turn Up the Heat! El Pollo Loco accelerates its transformation

Three years ago, El Pollo Loco began a multi-pronged Transformation Agenda that included several pillars: investing in a people-first culture, differentiating the brand, reinforcing bonds with the communities we serve, and simplifying operations to make it easier to be an employee and a franchisee. Now, the deliverables in our transformation...
HOME & GARDEN
franchising.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Continues Its Ascent With Strong Q3 Sales Gains

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain on Track to Achieve Second-Consecutive Record-Setting Year. November 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, continued posting impressive gains in Q3 2021, reporting same store sales increases (SSS) of 10.2% and total system sales (TSS) up 19.7% over Q3 2020. AUVs for the brand are approaching $1.1 million systemwide with the top 25% of locations averaging more than $1.6 million and the top 50% nearing $1.4 million on average. At the close of third quarter, the brand also reported positive year-to-date sales gains with SSS increasing 14.4% and TSS jumping 23.3% over the same period in 2020.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
franchising.com

Cinnaholic Introduces Specialty Winter Flavors for a Limited Time

Gourmet Plant-Based Bakery Rolls Out Latest Menu to Celebrate the Holiday Season. The better-for-you bakery is introducing festive menu items to bring the holiday cheer. For a limited time, Cinnaholic’s menu will feature two new plant-based, vegan rolls, DIY wreath and cookie cakes, and take and bake cookie kits. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
franchising.com

Local Husband and Wife Restaurateur Duo Open First Firehouse Subs® in Harvey

November 09, 2021 // Franchising.com // HARVEY, LA. - Firehouse Subs® is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first location in Harvey, Louisiana, at 1620 Manhattan Blvd. The restaurant opened its doors to the public on Monday, November 8, under the ownership of Firehouse Subs husband and wife franchisees David and Krista Clark.
HARVEY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taquito#San Clemente#Fresh Food#Chino Hills#Franchising#Food Drink#Southern Orange Country#Usrey
franchising.com

Oh What Fun! Friendly’s Restaurants Introduces New Kids Meals and Treats

November 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // Hauppauge, NY - Move over chicken fingers and fries, Friendly’s Restaurants are giving their pint-sized patrons some tasty new entrees to feast on. Starting November 8th, the beloved restaurant chain will add three new kid’s meals to the menu. From the deliciously fun Taco...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
bizjournals

New York developer lines up apartment development outside The Villages

An Amherst, New York-based real estate developer aims to bring housing to its shopping centers in Lake County. Lady Lake Square LLC, a firm related to Benchmark Management Corp., plans to develop a 288-unit apartment complex in Lady Lake, according to plans filed with the state on Nov. 3. The planned complex would add multifamily housing alongside Benchmark’s retail center just outside the massive active-adult community, The Villages.
REAL ESTATE
franchising.com

Golden Chick to Test Plant-Based Tenders with Beyond Meat® starting this Fall

Texas-based franchise continues menu innovation with first plant-based product. November 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Golden Chick is back at it again with a new menu option for plant-based eaters! The growing franchise continues its menu innovation with the announcement of its plans to test Beyond Chicken® Tenders in select Dallas-Fort Worth locations starting Monday, Nov. 8.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
franchising.com

JRI Hospitality Acquires 4 More Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Locations

Salina, Kansas-based JRI Hospitality was already a mega-operator for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Last week, the multi-unit operator acquired another four Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers locations in in Brookhaven, Broomall, Exton, and West Chester, Pennsylvania, bringing its total number of Freddy’s restaurants to 72. “We are very pleased...
SALINA, KS
franchising.com

Perkins Adds New Cakes to Bakery in Time for Annual Holiday Bake Shop

Four New Cake Options to Add Variety to Bakery Lineup. November 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Known for its mouthwatering lineup of delectable desserts, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is heading into the holiday season with four new treats. Starting November 10, Perkins is launching its first cake offerings...
FOOD & DRINKS
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy