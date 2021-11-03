Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Continues Development

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain on Track to Achieve Second-Consecutive Record-Setting Year. November 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, continued posting impressive gains in Q3 2021, reporting same store sales increases (SSS) of 10.2% and total system sales (TSS) up 19.7% over Q3 2020. AUVs for the brand are approaching $1.1 million systemwide with the top 25% of locations averaging more than $1.6 million and the top 50% nearing $1.4 million on average. At the close of third quarter, the brand also reported positive year-to-date sales gains with SSS increasing 14.4% and TSS jumping 23.3% over the same period in 2020.

