Covid-19: Hard months ahead and Ikea raises prices

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday. The UK has "hard months to come" due to its current "very high" rate of coronavirus cases, England's deputy chief medical officer has warned. Prof Jonathan Van-Tam told...

www.bbc.co.uk

AFP

Merck expects Covid pill to reach rich and poor countries simultaneously

US pharmaceutical giant Merck has vowed to avoid the pitfalls of the global Covid vaccine rollout by ensuring its new anti-coronavirus pill is made available in wealthy and poor countries at almost the same time. Paul Schaper, the company's executive director of global public policy, told AFP that Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, began working on its access strategy from July 2020, long before the efficacy results of the drug it developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics were announced in October 2021. The United Kingdom last week became the first country to authorize molnupiravir. In a clinical trial, the antiviral was shown to cut Covid hospitalizations by 50 percent among newly infected people, and also prevented 100 percent of deaths. "We started developing our supply chain very early on," he said, with the company projecting it will have 10 million courses ready by the end of this year and at least double that figure in 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerquenews.net

Ikea expected to raise prices as company hit by global shortages

DELFT, Netherlands: Ikea stated that it will raise prices due to global supply chain shortages, which are expected to continue throughout next year. On Wednesday, the company reported a drop in full-year profits caused by rising transportation and raw material costs. Reuters reported the company will pass on some of...
BUSINESS
abc11.com

IKEA warns of rising prices due to supply chain issues

NEW YORK -- Furniture retailer Ikea is warning of higher prices far into 2022 amid the global supply chain crisis. The company said its ready-to-assemble home furnishings and other products are getting more expensive because keeping stores and warehouses in stock is getting harder due to higher transport and raw material costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOXBusiness

IKEA owner to raise prices amid supply chain challenges, warns increases could last far into 2022

IKEA furniture is about to get more expensive as the Swedish retailer's parent company, Inter IKEA Group, expects to raise prices far into fiscal year 2022. According to Inter IKEA Group's financial summary for fiscal year 2021, the company has struggled to keep its warehouses and stores stocked amid a "steep increase" in raw material costs driven by transport and labor shortages. Inter IKEA Group noted that it spent 250 million euros to mitigate its supply chain disruptions during fiscal year 2021.
RETAIL
foreigndesknews.com

Ikea to Raise Prices as Supply Chain Problems Bite

Ikea is to raise prices as the disruption to global supply chains is expected to last into next year. On Wednesday, Ikea reported a drop in full-year profit due to higher transport and raw material costs. In the coming year it will pass some of these costs on to its...
RETAIL
BBC

Van-Tam on Covid: 'There are some hard months to come in the winter"

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said that too many people think the pandemic is over, and that there are "hard months to come in the winter." He added that the use of face coverings, and the caution people take while interacting with each other will decide how the UK copes with the virus during winter, along with the take up of vaccines and booster shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Hospitals in southern Dutch province raise COVID-19 alarm

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hospitals in the southern Dutch province of Limburg are warning the national government that they can no longer cope with new COVID-19 patients. The warning Tuesday comes amid soaring rates of coronavirus infections. Five hospitals in the province that borders both Belgium and Germany raised the alarm in a statement that says they are “heading straight for a healthcare blockage and the entire system is grinding to a standstill.” Amid an autumn surge across much of Europe, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the Netherlands has almost doubled over the past two weeks from 30.88 to 61.12 new cases per 100,000 people despite more than 80% of the adult population being fully vaccinated.
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel sends COVID-19 assistance to hard-hit Romania

The fourth wave of COVID-19 has hit Romania hard. The country is confronting its worst wave of infections since the pandemic started nearly two years ago, with 500 deaths a day and over 10,000 new infections every 24 hours. Romania’s health system is starting to collapse. Israel is coming to...
WORLD
The Independent

Marks & Spencer profits surge but retailer warns of ‘significant’ cost increases

Marks & Spencer shares jumped as much as 20 per cent on Wednesday as the retailer defied supply chain chaos to post surging profits.M&S lifted its profits target for the second time in three months but warned it is facing "significant" cost increases as it battles with disruption to global shipping, higher energy prices and labour shortages in supply chains.The high street chain is being impacted by a lack of lorry drivers, warehouse and factory workers, with problems expected to continue into 2022.Pressure is growing on food retailers to pay more for produce as farmers’ costs rise further, erasing already...
RETAIL
Design Taxi

IKEA To Increase Its Prices As It Grapples To Keep Up With Supply Chain Crisis

IKEA, which evidently has one of the farthest-reaching logistics strategies in the world, has conceded that ongoing struggles with the global supply chain would make it difficult for it to retain its prices in the coming year. While demand for IKEA products rose sharply during the pandemic, with people around...
RETAIL
The Independent

Morrisons supermarket funds trial feeding cows red UK seaweed to cut carbon emissions

A supermarket is planning to trial the use of seaweed to potentially help reduce the amount of methane produced by cattle.Morrisons is funding the three-year experiment with Queen’s University Belfast to find out how effective feeding cows seaweed from the Irish and British coasts will be in cutting emissions of the greenhouse gas.Methane is 30 times more effective in trapping heat into the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.The research programme, led by Professor Sharon Huws and Dr Katerina Theodoridou of the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at the university, will also see if feeding cattle seaweed would improve the animals’...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Cheltenham MP calls for urgent answers over PCR test errors

An MP is calling for an urgent explanation into how a Covid-19 testing laboratory produced thousands of false negative results. Alex Chalk is one of six Gloucestershire MPs who have written to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). It is estimated 43,000 people mainly from the south-west were given incorrect...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Vaccine firm Valneva seeks apology over Javid comments

French vaccine maker Valneva is seeking an apology from the UK government for casting doubt on whether its Covid jab would get approval. Valneva said it would not rule out seeking "legal recourse" for loss of earnings and damages. The UK government had about 100 million doses of Valneva's vaccine...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Grocery inflation hits 14-month high amid supply chain issues – Kantar

Supermarket prices surged at the fastest pace for more than a year in October amid supply chain disruption and lorry driver shortages, new figures have shown.The latest data from Kantar revealed that like-for-like grocery inflation rose to 2.1% in October – the highest since August last year.Kantar said prices were rising fastest in savoury snacks, canned cola drinks and crisps.It comes as the wider issues in supply chains in the UK and globally is pushing up prices across the board, with the Bank of England warning last week that inflation will rocket to its highest level for 10 years.Retailers are...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

