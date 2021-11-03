NHL Power Rankings: A storm is brewing

Now that we’re a few weeks into the season, we can start to get a feel for who these teams really are, and how off-season transactions are looking. Although some general managers were certainly busier than others in the summer (we're looking at you, Jim Benning), all of them tackled long to-do lists ahead of the year. Priorities varied from bringing in fresh faces to locking up those already in-house (again, Benning), and the results are now starting to trickle in.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO