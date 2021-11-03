Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID and won't play vs. the Chiefs. Here's how Twitter is reacting to the stunning news.

In August, the former Jeopardy! guest-host said "yeah, I've been immunized" when reporters asked him if he had been vaccinated. So reporters assumed that meant he was vaccinated. Turns out, Rodgers was secretly unvaccinated, and that's why he'll miss Sunday NFL game vs. the Chiefs and possibly the game after that vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday's game was supposed to pit Rodgers, a former Super Bowl-winning MVP QB, against Patrick Mahomes, another former Super Bowl-winning MVP QB. Their first matchup was supposed to take place in 2019, but Mahomes was out with an injury. Since the Packers and Chiefs were next scheduled to play each other in 2023, the NFL put together this year's Chiefs-Packers matchup as part of its new 17-game schedule.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO