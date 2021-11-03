Unique sheep breeds studied at US MARC

American dog breeds typically fall into one of two categories: those bred by combining known European and English breeds to better suit the American landscape, and those who lived alongside Indigenous groups who existed here for thousands of years. You’ll notice pretty quickly the list is lopsided (there are way more newly developed breeds). Whether the canines here were bred in the last 300 years or have been around for a while, they’ve got a few things in common. American dog breeds tend to be playful and active. Many are hunters with keen noses and webbed toes (America’s wetlands and swamps make for tricky hunting grounds). The older breeds are more stubborn, set in their ways. The newer American dog breeds are brimming with that unmistakable frontier spirit, full of confidence and up for just about anything.

