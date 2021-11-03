CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Honoring and supporting our veterans

theclaycountynews.com
 9 days ago

America is the greatest country in the world because our Constitution recognizes God-given human rights and...

www.theclaycountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Tribune

Travis Weiner: Let’s honor our veterans AND promote world peace

On behalf of Veterans for Peace (VFP), I am writing to ask that you support VFP in their effort to reclaim Armistice Day. Originally created after WWI, Armistice Day, November 11, was commemorated to acknowledge the end of World War 1, “the war to end all wars,” and celebrate the principle of World Peace.
FESTIVAL
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

Veterans Day… Honoring Those Who Make Our Freedom Possible

Each year on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, we set aside the day to pay our respects to the men and women who served our great country. On Veterans Day — November 11 — we thank our veterans for their courage, dedication and commitment to serving. While Congress officially established the day in 1938, Veterans Day goes back to the end of World War I when it was known as “Armistice Day.”
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Military Veterans
Idaho Capital Sun

Veterans Day should be truly celebrated in the same ways as other federal holidays

As I scrolled through my social media feeds Thursday, I saw an outpouring of support for United States veterans.  Friends posted photos of parents and relatives who served, and many veterans changed their profile pictures to their service photos. And, of course, there is the awesome tradition of restaurants and bars offering a free drink […] The post Veterans Day should be truly celebrated in the same ways as other federal holidays appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
FESTIVAL
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Telegraph

Dennis Hutchings will get military pallbearers after MoD U-turn

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has caved into public pressure and agreed to provide military pallbearers for Dennis Hutchings. The Army said on Tuesday that soldiers from Hutchings’ Life Guards regiment would after all be allowed to carry his coffin at his funeral, due to take place on Armistice Day.
MILITARY
Washington Post

After World War II, tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers mutinied — and won

According to U.S. law, if a military service member commits mutiny, attempts mutiny or even fails to report a mutiny, that person “shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.”. According to U.S. history, however, if tens of thousands of military service members commit...
MILITARY
Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
ksut.org

Native Braids: A Vietnam Veteran talks about the intensities of life as a young soldier (part 1 of 2)

Hear this story and others on the Native Braids website. Rod Grove landed in Vietnam on his 20th birthday, and served in the army there for just over a year. But the experience left a permanent imprint on his life. In the first of two interview excerpts, Rod talks with Bird Red about the intensities of daily life as a young soldier, the terrifying events, rodents and insects.
MILITARY
CBS Chicago

Jessica Lynch, Young Soldier Who Was Captured In Iraq, Visits Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Jessica Lynch, the young soldier who became an icon of the Iraq War, visited Illinois this weekend. “Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice. I’m honored to be in your company, and to know that brave women are fighting to defend our nation and our freedoms.” The National Women Veterans United hosted a meet-and-greet for Lynch, a former U.S. soldier and prisoner of war. Lynch was 19 when she was captured by enemy forces while serving in Iraq. She was badly injured when her convoy was ambushed in Iraq in 2003. She was later rescued by American troops from an Iraqi hospital, but the tale of her ambush was changed into a story of heroism on her part. Lynch later received several awards for her bravery, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
ILLINOIS STATE
Shropshire Star

Vietnam veteran rose through the ranks but faced criticism over Iraq war

Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents and became secretary of state, has died with coronavirus aged 84. Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the UN and made faulty claims to justify the US war in Iraq, has died of Covid-19 complications aged 84.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Did it for the money: This 32-year-old joined the Army for a $300,000 dental school scholarship

Andrew Vo was raised in Huntington Beach, California by his mother, a refugee from Vietnam. "My parents immigrated from Vietnam during the Vietnam War, so we didn't have much growing up. We were considered lower class," he says, humbly comparing his own childhood to that of his mother's, who grew up living in a one-bedroom apartment with 9 brothers and sisters. "My mom literally worked every single day of her life to help support the family, her siblings, because she lost her parents at a very young age during the Vietnam War."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy