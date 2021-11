Millions of Americans are bracing for higher food prices this holiday season as inflation continues to drive up grocery bills around the country. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that prices for certain products, including rib-eye, are up about 40% from a year ago, forcing holiday shoppers to reconsider their purchases. Rising labor, materials and transportation costs, as well as supply chain disruptions, have forced companies like MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) to raise prices on a number of products.

