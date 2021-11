KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Give Jordan Love credit for at least one thing from his first career start. He didn’t try to shade it through rose-colored glasses. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback could have made excuses, blamed the distractions, hid behind all the factors that conspired against him, making his NFL debut one to forget. Love started last week thinking it would be like any other, a developing quarterback tucked safely in the shadows, blissful obscurity behind Aaron Rodgers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO