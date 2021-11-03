Read the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's Wednesday Blues chat

What are some of the things that stand out about Atlanta?. "Obviously when you go through a coaching change you see a different defensive structure, same on offense. I think they're explosive offensively. They're using Cordarrelle Patterson in a lot of different ways. He's having a real good year. I see Matt (Ryan) playing…It's interesting because I see them doing a few things well with the wide zone scheme that Atlanta has always done, but the ball is coming out off (of) his play action. They are getting some explosive plays. They are a real good third down offense. Defensively, they are real difficult (to plan for), because you're looking for explosive opportunities. They're playing with a lot of two-high shell. They get to it in a different way, but it's still a two-high shell. I think they're handling the run game when they do that pretty well. So it's a teams that makes you drive the ball playing predominantly zone, but they play man."

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO