CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Traders Move Up Expectations for the Fed's First Rate Hike to the Summer of 2022

By Patti Domm, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe futures market moved slightly following the Federal Reserve's announcement on tapering to show that traders now expect the Fed will raise interest rates one time by next July. Previously, a full rate hike had not been priced in until the end of the summer, according to Wells Fargo's...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Federal Reserve's Bullard Expects Two Rate Hikes Next Year

Central banks would usually push up rates to tame inflation and the Fed has started to normalize policy after the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. It said last week that bond purchases would start to taper "later this month." The Fed also acknowledged that price increases had been more...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Futures Contracts#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Wells Fargo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
wtvbam.com

Fed’s Bullard says he sees two rate hikes in 2022

(Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates twice in 2022 after it wraps up its bond-buying taper mid-year, though he said if needed the Fed could end the taper in the first quarter. “If inflation is...
BUSINESS
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Gold, XAU/USD, NFPs, Treasury Yields, Fedspeak, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices closed at highest since early September last week. Fed may reiterate transitory inflation outlook, Powell in focus. XAU/USD approaching key resistance as retail traders sell. Gold prices traded quietly as the new trading week began with the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Fed's Clarida: Benchmarks for rate hikes could be met by end of 2022

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday that benchmarks for rate hikes could be met by the end of 2022 but added that the Fed is still "a ways away" from considering lift-off, as reported by Reuters. "Policy path outlined in September dot plot would be consistent with...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed Clarida: Necessary conditions for rate hike to be met by 2022 end

In a speech, Fed Chair Vice Clarida said the US is “a ways away from considering raising interest rates”. However, if outlook for inflation and unemployment realized over time, the “three necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022”.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy