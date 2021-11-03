CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

State Police Seek ID For Lehigh County DSW Shoplifter

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvQLu_0clbeH8a00

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) shoplifting.

Last Friday, Oct. 29, the suspect was seen entering the DWS store on Airport Center Drive in Hanover Township (Lehigh County) and placing six pairs of Timberland boots in a plastic bag, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

He left the store without paying, according to state police.

The boots are worth approximately $540, Branosky said.

Investigators described the suspect as a man standing between 5'6" and 5'8" tall and dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Herrera at (610) 861 - 2026 and reference incident number PA21-1443926.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Hanover Township, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

2 Arrests Made In Hackettstown Drug Investigations

Separate drug investigations in Warren County resulted in the arrests of two people.Yasin Carraway-Murphy, 31, of Irvington, was arrested by members of the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force on Oct. 27 following a four-week investigation into the alleged distribution of drugs, a…
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Dsw#Shoplifter#Pennsylvania State Police#Dws#Trooper Tyler Herrera#Pa21 1443926
Daily Voice

Police Look For Hit-Run Driver In Atlantic City

Atlantic City police seek the public’s help locating a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and fled, authorities said.On Sunday at 1:16 a.m., patrol officers responded to Arkansas and Pacific Avenues for a report of a pedestrian struck by two vehicles. The pedestrian, 68, of Galloway Township, was tra…
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Thieves Walk Off With $7K Worth Of T-Mobile Cellphones

A pair of men are being sought in connection with the theft of eight phones from a T-Mobile store, authorities said.The theft occurred on Sunday at about 5:27 p.m., according to Evesham police. The stolen phones were estimated to be worth $7,000, police said. Evesham police  responded to the T-Mobi…
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Victim In Deadly Allentown Crash

Authorities have identified the victim who was killed in a one-car crash in Allentown over the weekend.Peter Rodriguez, 36, was driving down River Drive when his car left the road and rolled over around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.Rodriguez, of Bethlehem, wa…
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Multiple Shooting In South Jersey

At least one person was reportedly killed in a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said.The multiple shooting occurred at about noon Tuesday at Routes 38 and 206 in Southampton Township, initial reports said.A woman was reported dead, according to an unconfirmed report. This is a developing news …
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Central Jersey Shooting Victim

Authorities have identified the 24-year-old victim of last week's fatal shooting in Asbury Park.Dymir Leonard died as a result of gunshot wounds, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The fatal shooting has been ruled a homicide and remains under investigation, according to Acting M…
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
158K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy