State Police Seek ID For Lehigh County DSW Shoplifter

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) shoplifting.

Last Friday, Oct. 29, the suspect was seen entering the DWS store on Airport Center Drive in Hanover Township (Lehigh County) and placing six pairs of Timberland boots in a plastic bag, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

He left the store without paying, according to state police.

The boots are worth approximately $540, Branosky said.

Investigators described the suspect as a man standing between 5'6" and 5'8" tall and dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Herrera at (610) 861 - 2026 and reference incident number PA21-1443926.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.