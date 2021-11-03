Actor Wes Bentley says there will definitely be some surprises in Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’

Wes Bentley talked about Season 4 of “Yellowstone” and said it is going to be intense. He shared that it is exciting to read the scripts to learn what will happen next in the story. He also talked about working with Kevin Costner and shared he has learned a lot from him.

Season 4 of “Yellowstone” premieres Nov. 7, with a special 2-hour event at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.