Actor Wes Bentley says there will definitely be some surprises in Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’

By Sam Rubin, Monica Cooper
KTLA
 6 days ago

Wes Bentley talked about Season 4 of “Yellowstone” and said it is going to be intense. He shared that it is exciting to read the scripts to learn what will happen next in the story. He also talked about working with Kevin Costner and shared he has learned a lot from him.

Season 4 of “Yellowstone” premieres Nov. 7, with a special 2-hour event at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

Kevin Costner leads the series as family man John Dutton, who heads up the Yellowstone Ranch. In real life, Kevin is something of a family man himself and is both a father and a grandfather! The 66-year-old has been married twice over his lifetime. He got hitched for the first time in 1975 when he was still in college to fellow student Cindy Silva. While together, they welcomed three children: daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe. All three are now in their thirties and have children of their own.
Decider

Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Be on Peacock or Paramount+?

There’s no wrong way to enjoy Paramount Network’s incredibly popular drama Yellowstone. The beloved Kevin Costner-led series finally returns for its fourth season on Sunday, November 7, and streamers can watch live on Paramount Network or wait for next-day viewing on the Paramount Network website, app, or on demand via a variety of over-the-the top services (fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and more).
Outsider.com

How ‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Reacted to First Learning ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Truth About Beth-Jamie Feud

One of the most entertaining aspects of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is the broken relationship between Jamie and Beth Dutton. The (adopted) brother and sister do not like each other much at all. Beth’s hatred for Jamie dates back to when they were just teenagers. Finding out she is pregnant at a very young age, Beth turns to her big brother for help. They agree that terminating the pregnancy is the best way to go and Jamie takes Beth to a clinic for the procedure. Jamie learns that once the procedure is complete, his little sister will be sterilized. Nevertheless, he agrees to move forward with the procedure, and as a result, Beth is no longer able to bear children. Beth has held a grudge against Jamie ever since the incident and it will likely continue playing a role in the fourth season of “Yellowstone.”
extratv

Kevin Costner Teases Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’ — EXCLUSIVE

“Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis caught up with Kevin Costner backstage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where he dished on Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” as well as touring with his band Modern West. While he didn’t spoil anything for the show, Kevin said, “I think the foot’s gonna be...
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 4's New Characters Revealed

Yellowstone Season 4 begins on Paramount Network Sunday night, meaning the return of the Dutton family. The new season also introduces a handful of new characters who were featured in a teaser for the upcoming episodes. Piper Perabo, Jacki Weaver, and Finn Little all play characters who will give Kevin Costner's John Dutton and the Dutton family new challenges as they try to hold onto power in the West.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Actor Martin Sensmeier Sends Strong Message Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

As Yellowstone fans count down the hours to the Season 4 premiere on Sunday, actor Martin Sensmeier is issuing a strong message to Hollywood. The actor, who stars on the Paramount Network series as Martin and is from the Tlingit and Koyukon Athabaskan tribes of Alaska, marked the start of Native Peoples' Heritage Month by headlining a one-minute video essay titled "Real Power," in which he speaks about the representation of Native people in Hollywood.
tvinsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Says ‘It’s Possible’ Jamie Ordered Attacks on the Duttons

The last Dutton standing in Yellowstone Season 3’s bloody finale was brooding lawyer Jamie (Wes Bentley, above), who’d recently learned he was adopted by the cattle-ranching clan. Could that discovery have driven him to orchestrate the violent incidents that may have mortally wounded patriarch John (Kevin Costner), heir apparent Kayce (Luke Grimes) and daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly)?
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 4: Does Beth Dutton Die?

Yellowstone Season 4 premieres on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET via Paramount Network, but we're not so sure every cast member will make it. Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 10, "The World Is Purple," ended explosively (literally). In a slew of attacks on the Dutton family, Beth Dutton, John Dutton and Kayce Dutton's lives were all hanging in the balance. Of the three, Beth seemed to be in the worst shape. A bomb was sent to her office, with an assistant unknowingly setting it off before Beth (Kelly Reilly) could stop her.
