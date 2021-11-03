CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer LeAnn Rimes is opening up about her diagnosis with psoriasis in the ‘PsO in the Know’ podcast

By Sam Rubin, Monica Cooper
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

LeAnn Rimes talked about her diagnosis with psoriasis and said it was very overwhelming to share this at first. However, she said it has been wonderful to share her story and connect with others. LeAnn goes more in depth on her psoriasis story on an episode of Cyndi Lauper’s podcast, “PsO in the Know.”

You can listen to LeAnn’s whole conversation with Cyndi Lauper at PsOintheKnow.com . You can also download it wherever you listen to your podcasts.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2021.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2021.

Comments / 12

Skinner70
5d ago

psoriasis?????? thats no tragedy. why on earth is she being interviewed about a rash.

Reply
16
Orval Tso
5d ago

That's a side effect, from being a HOME WRECKER!!!!!

Reply(1)
15
Related
newbeauty.com

LeAnn Rimes Says This Face Serum Has Really Helped ‘Break Up’ Her Melasma

Though she always looks happy and lit-from-within, singer LeAnn Rimes has not had an easy road. Dealing with severe psoriasis for nearly her entire life, she’s survived a constant battle with her body, and has chosen to speak out about her struggles in recent years, hoping to reach others with the skin condition and help them feel less alone. I sat down with the American beauty via Zoom today to hear her story, and of course talk about beauty products, upcoming events her fans can look forward to and more.
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Cyndi Lauper
countryliving.com

See LeAnn Rimes's Pumpkin Patch Outfit That Has All of Her Fans Talking

LeAnn Rimes is no stranger to being the center of attention. It may not be on her resume, but we're officially adding fashionista right under award-winning country singer. When she's not rocking out on stage, you can count on her to give us some much needed outfit inspo and her latest series of photos certainly didn't disappoint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Health

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About How Her Weight Loss Is Linked to Her Fertility Journey

Rebel Wilson famously went on a self-declared "Year of Health" in 2020, and now she's opening up more about her journey. The Pitch Perfect alum explained that she started her Year of Health with her fertility in mind on Australia's morning show, Sunrise. "I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to do this, I'm going to get healthy,'" she said at the time.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psoriasis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Married with Children Star Katey Sagal Hit By Car

Married with Children actress Katey Sagal was hit by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. The incident was reported by TMZ today and an ambulance was on-hand to transport her to the hospital for the injuries. Luckily for Sagal, they don't seem to be life-threatening. But, it is still a scary situation. Reports indicate that she should be released before the weekend is over. The driver in question actually stopped to assist her after the accident. A lot of fans are relieved to hear it wasn't anything series. Married with Children is a beloved show from the 1990s. Sagal has also been huge on Sons of Anarchy as Gemma Teller. She's even made a return to broadcast television with her presence on The Conners over at ABC. So, a wild moment leads to not much more than a bump in the road for a television fan-favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes. Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy when she dedicated her latest post to her longtime love, Carl Dean, who she has famously kept very private. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," the 75-year-old wrote. Dolly shared a throwback photo of her husband holding her hand as they looked toward the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

One of Celine Dion's Sons Has Followed in Her Musical Footsteps

Singer Celine Dion is best known for her music. She's been making it most of her life. Her website says that she wrote her first song when she was 12. Since then, she's continued to have a career through motherhood and losing her husband. She even had a whole world tour planned that had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
MUSIC
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John Gives Update on Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Grease star Olivia Newton-John is currently battling cancer for the third time, and the singer shared an update on her health during a Wednesday appearance on the Today show. Sitting down with host Hoda Kotb, the two emotionally discussed their journeys with cancer, with the actress noting that "anyone that has gone on this journey with cancer, its unknown destinations and surprises and turns."
CANCER
