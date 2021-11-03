Singer LeAnn Rimes is opening up about her diagnosis with psoriasis in the ‘PsO in the Know’ podcast

LeAnn Rimes talked about her diagnosis with psoriasis and said it was very overwhelming to share this at first. However, she said it has been wonderful to share her story and connect with others. LeAnn goes more in depth on her psoriasis story on an episode of Cyndi Lauper’s podcast, “PsO in the Know.”

You can listen to LeAnn’s whole conversation with Cyndi Lauper at PsOintheKnow.com . You can also download it wherever you listen to your podcasts.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2021.

